The No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) and the Michigan State Spartans (4-7) meet to try to take home the Land Grant Trophy. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Michigan State?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 37, Michigan State 8

Penn State 37, Michigan State 8 Penn State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Nittany Lions have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter.

Michigan State has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won twice.

The Spartans are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +1000 or more on the moneyline.

The Nittany Lions have a 95.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (-22.5)



Penn State (-22.5) Penn State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 22.5 points or more (in three chances).

Michigan State owns a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

This year, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 22.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Five of Penn State's games this season have gone over Friday's over/under of 43.5 points.

This season, four of Michigan State's games have ended with a score higher than 43.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 43.5 is 10.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Penn State (36.7 points per game) and Michigan State (17.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.1 46.5 47.8 Implied Total AVG 32.8 34.6 30.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 46.2 43.4 Implied Total AVG 29.9 31 28.3 ATS Record 4-5-1 3-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-3 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.