On Friday, November 24, Aledo High School will host Red Oak High School, kicking off at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Red Oak vs. Aledo Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Brock High School at Clyde High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Graham, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Springtown High School at Brownwood High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Crowley, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mesquite, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.