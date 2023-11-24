Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reeves County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Reeves County, Texas this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Reeves County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Balmorhea High School at Klondike High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rankin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.