The UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • TV: FloHoops

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 43.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.3% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
  • Rice is 1-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 204th.
  • The Owls put up 12.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Anteaters allow (64.7).
  • When it scores more than 64.7 points, Rice is 1-2.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Rice scored 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.
  • The Owls conceded fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.
  • At home, Rice knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Texas L 80-64 Moody Center
11/21/2023 Indiana State L 103-88 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 New Mexico L 90-56 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 UC Irvine - Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 UT Martin - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Houston Christian - Tudor Fieldhouse

