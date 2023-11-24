The UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 4:15 PM ET on FloHoops.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: FloHoops

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 43.0% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.3% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.

Rice is 1-2 when it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 204th.

The Owls put up 12.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Anteaters allow (64.7).

When it scores more than 64.7 points, Rice is 1-2.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice scored 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.

The Owls conceded fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than on the road (79.5) last season.

At home, Rice knocked down 9.2 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

