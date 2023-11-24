The Rice Owls (1-0) will meet the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:15 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Rice vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

  • Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

  • Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rice vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank
101st 74.8 Points Scored 76.9 56th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 76.6 334th
61st 33.8 Rebounds 32.4 134th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th
210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.8 42nd
62nd 14.7 Assists 15.2 40th
160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.4 235th

