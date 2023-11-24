Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Robertson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Bremond High School at Falls City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Cedar Park, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
