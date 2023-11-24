The Houston Rockets (7-6) will welcome in the Denver Nuggets (10-5) after winning seven home games in a row. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Nuggets matchup.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 214.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-2) 213 -136 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 113.6 points per game (15th in the league) while giving up 108.8 per outing (seventh in the NBA). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Rockets put up 110 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 105.8 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +55 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 223.6 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender a combined 214.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together a 5-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has compiled a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Rockets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +25000 +8000 - Nuggets +425 +220 -

