On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Houston Rockets (5-3) square off against the Denver Nuggets (8-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.5% from the field.

Fred VanVleet puts up 15.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists per game, shooting 37% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per game.

Jalen Green averages 17.7 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 37.8% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.3 points, 2 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic generates 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while averaging 0 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is making 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Rockets Nuggets 111.5 Points Avg. 116 106 Points Allowed Avg. 106 47.7% Field Goal % 50.7% 37.6% Three Point % 36.5%

