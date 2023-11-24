Rockets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (7-6) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- In the Rockets' 13 games with a set total, four have hit the over (30.8%).
- So far this year, Houston has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.
- Houston has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|0
|0%
|113.6
|223.6
|108.8
|214.6
|223.2
|Rockets
|0
|0%
|110.0
|223.6
|105.8
|214.6
|220.0
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- This year, Houston is 7-1-0 at home against the spread (.875 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).
- The Rockets' 110.0 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 108.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 108.8 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|10-3
|7-3
|4-9
|Nuggets
|5-10
|5-9
|5-10
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Rockets
|Nuggets
|110.0
|113.6
|25
|15
|5-1
|5-8
|4-2
|10-3
|105.8
|108.8
|1
|7
|8-1
|3-6
|6-3
|8-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.