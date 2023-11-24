The Houston Rockets (7-6) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they try to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 -

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

In the Rockets' 13 games with a set total, four have hit the over (30.8%).

So far this year, Houston has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (40%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 1-5 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 0 0% 113.6 223.6 108.8 214.6 223.2 Rockets 0 0% 110.0 223.6 105.8 214.6 220.0

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

This year, Houston is 7-1-0 at home against the spread (.875 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

The Rockets' 110.0 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 108.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Rockets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 10-3 7-3 4-9 Nuggets 5-10 5-9 5-10

Rockets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Rockets Nuggets 110.0 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-8 4-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 105.8 Points Allowed (PG) 108.8 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-6 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

