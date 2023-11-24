The Houston Rockets (7-6) will try to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Houston has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 15th.

The Rockets put up an average of 110.0 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 108.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.8 points, Houston is 4-2.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Rockets are scoring more points at home (112.8 per game) than away (105.6). And they are allowing less at home (100.1) than away (114.8).

Houston is allowing fewer points at home (100.1 per game) than on the road (114.8).

The Rockets average 2.1 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (27.2).

Rockets Injuries