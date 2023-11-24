Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun are among the players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets square off at Toyota Center on Friday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and ALT

Space City Home Network and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Sengun is averaging 20.2 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 more than Friday's prop total.

His rebounding average of 8.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.5 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -154) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)

The 16.5 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season is the same as his over/under set for Friday.

He has pulled down four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

VanVleet's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Jalen Green is scoring 19.2 points per game this season, 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Green's assists average -- 2.9 -- is 0.4 higher than Friday's over/under (2.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +130)

The 29.5-point total set for Jokic on Friday is 2.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (13.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 8.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -154) 8.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's points prop for Aaron Gordon is 14.5. That's 0.6 more than his season average.

He has averaged 7.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Gordon has averaged 3.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He averages the same amount of three-point makes as his prop bet on Friday (0.5).

