When the Houston Rockets (7-6) and Denver Nuggets (10-5) match up at Toyota Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Rockets' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Rockets beat the Grizzlies 111-91. With 34 points, Jalen Green was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 34 2 4 1 0 3 Jabari Smith Jr. 18 9 2 0 1 3 Fred VanVleet 16 7 4 2 0 4

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun is putting up 20.2 points, 5.5 assists and 8.6 boards per game.

Fred VanVleet's numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 4 boards and 8.8 assists per contest, shooting 38.2% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Green averages 19.2 points, 4.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 13 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 13.8 points, 1.8 assists and 4 boards per contest.

