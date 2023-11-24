Friday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (3-1) and the Toledo Rockets (1-2) at Harry West Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with SMU coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Mustangs are coming off of an 84-69 loss to Colorado in their most recent outing on Saturday.

SMU vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

SMU vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 73, Toledo 63

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game last season with a +137 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (226th in college basketball) and gave up 58.3 per outing (39th in college basketball).

SMU averaged 0.8 more points in AAC action (63.7) than overall (62.9).

The Mustangs averaged 67.1 points per game at home last season, and 58.8 away.

SMU allowed 52.4 points per game at home last season, and 64.7 away.

