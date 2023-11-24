The Dallas Stars (12-4-2) take on the Calgary Flames (7-9-3) at American Airlines Center on Friday, November 24 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW. The Stars were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Flames are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have a record of 6-3-1. They have scored 36 goals, while their opponents have scored 28. They have gone on the power play 36 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (27.8% of opportunities).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Friday's matchup.

Stars vs. Flames Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Stars 4, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-175)

Stars (-175) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flames Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 12-4-2 record overall, with a 3-2-5 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Dallas has 13 points (6-1-1) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The three times this season the Stars finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-1-1 (three points).

Dallas finished 0-1-1 in the two games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 12 games (11-1-0, 22 points).

In the five games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 4-1-0 record (eight points).

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 6-2-1 (13 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 6-2-1 (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 11th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 8th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 16th 31 Shots 32.3 7th 24th 32.1 Shots Allowed 30.1 14th 14th 20.34% Power Play % 13.11% 26th 5th 87.3% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 6th

Stars vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

