The Long Island Sharks (0-4) will look to halt a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Truist Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. LIU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

This season, the Islanders have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Sharks' opponents have made.

In games Texas A&M-CC shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Islanders are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sharks rank 354th.

The Islanders score 80.4 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 81.3 the Sharks allow.

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-CC put up 87.9 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Islanders surrendered 71.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.

Texas A&M-CC sunk 8.7 threes per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged in away games (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule