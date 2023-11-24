Friday's contest at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Texas A&M.

The game has no set line.

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Florida Atlantic 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-8.3)

Texas A&M (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies' +72 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.6 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per outing (69th in college basketball).

The 41 rebounds per game Texas A&M accumulates rank 18th in the nation, 15 more than the 26 its opponents record.

Texas A&M hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball) while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc (333rd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 29.9%.

Texas A&M has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 7.4 (second in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (338th in college basketball).

