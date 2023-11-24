Friday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) and the Michigan Wolverines (4-2) at Imperial Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Texas Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Texas Tech vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Michigan 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-2.3)

Texas Tech (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Michigan is 3-2-0 against the spread, while Texas Tech's ATS record this season is 1-3-0. The Wolverines are 4-1-0 and the Red Raiders are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +36 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.6 points per game (281st in college basketball) and give up 61.4 per outing (32nd in college basketball).

Texas Tech pulls down 34.4 rebounds per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Texas Tech makes 7 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) at a 28% rate (316th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc.

Texas Tech and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Raiders commit 12.6 per game (217th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (116th in college basketball).

