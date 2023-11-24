Friday's contest features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-0) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) squaring off at South Point Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-54 win for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Red Raiders head into this contest on the heels of a 63-58 victory over UTSA on Monday.

Texas Tech vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas Tech vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 75, Rutgers 54

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 83) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 107) on November 20

70-63 at home over Tarleton State (No. 114) on November 10

91-45 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 194) on November 17

95-53 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 255) on November 7

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 16.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

16.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 48.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Bailey Maupin: 16.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

16.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Jordyn Merritt: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

9.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Kilah Freelon: 9.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 53.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 53.8 FG% Ashley Chevalier: 3.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +117 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.0 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 52.6 per contest (34th in college basketball).

