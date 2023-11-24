The Texas Longhorns are expected to win their matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7:30 PM on Friday, November 24, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) Texas 33, Texas Tech 19

Week 13 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Red Raiders based on the moneyline is 18.2%.

The Red Raiders are 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Red Raiders' 10 games with a set total.

The average over/under for Texas Tech games this year is five more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Longhorns are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 14 points or more, Texas has gone 3-3 against the spread.

Out of 11 Longhorns games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Texas games average 53.7 total points per game this season, 1.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Red Raiders vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 33.1 18.2 35.2 14.0 31.6 19.2 Texas Tech 28.6 24.3 33.3 26.3 23.0 21.8

