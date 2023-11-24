The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) will play their Big 12-rival, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) in a matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-12.5) 53.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-12.5) 53.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

Texas has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Longhorns have been favored by 12.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

