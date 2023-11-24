In the game between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Longhorns to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Texas Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) Texas 33, Texas Tech 19

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 13 Big 12 Predictions

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Texas vs. Texas Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this game.

The Longhorns' record against the spread is 5-6-0.

In games it is played as 14-point favorites or more, Texas has an ATS record of 3-3.

This season, three of the Longhorns' 11 games have hit the over.

The average total for Texas games this season has been 53.7, 1.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders' ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

In the Red Raiders' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).

The average over/under in Texas Tech games this year is 5.0 more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longhorns vs. Red Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 33.1 18.2 35.2 14 31.6 19.2 Texas Tech 28.6 24.3 33.3 26.3 23 21.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.