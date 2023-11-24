Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by two touchdowns. The contest has a point total set at 52.5.

Texas has the 38th-ranked defense this season (336.9 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 15th-best with a tally of 454.3 yards per game. In terms of total yards, Texas Tech ranks 52nd in the FBS (404.1 total yards per game) and 72nd on defense (381.6 total yards allowed per contest).

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Texas Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -14 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Texas Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Longhorns' offense fail to produce, ranking -8-worst in the FBS in total yards (454.7 total yards per game). They rank 71st on the other side of the ball (360.7 total yards surrendered per contest).

Despite having the 92nd-ranked scoring offense over the last three contests (29.3 points per game), the Longhorns rank 18th-worst in scoring defense over that stretch (24.0 points conceded per game).

Despite having the 35th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (282.0 passing yards per game), Texas ranks -117-worst in pass defense over that stretch (317.3 passing yards allowed per game).

The Longhorns' run defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses over the last three contests, ranking third-best by allowing just 43.3 rushing yards per game. On offense, they rank 86th in the FBS during that three-game period (172.7 rushing yards per game).

Over their last three games, the Longhorns have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Texas has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Week 13 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 14-point favorites this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Texas' 11 games with a set total.

Texas has won 90% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (9-1).

Texas has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns an 86.7% chance to win.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 2,513 yards (228.5 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,138 yards (103.5 per game), scoring 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 108 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 834 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 63 catches (out of 98 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 43 passes for 669 yards (60.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 457 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 28 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Ethan Burke has racked up 6.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 8.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Jaylan Ford, Texas' tackle leader, has 71 tackles, 7.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Jerrin Thompson leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 27 tackles and three passes defended.

