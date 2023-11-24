Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 24?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Thomas Harley light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Harley stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Flames this season in one game (two shots).
- Harley has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 64 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Home
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.