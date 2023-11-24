Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Travis County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lake Travis High School at William J Brennan High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Westlake High School at United High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.