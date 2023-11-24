Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Upshur County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Upshur County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Upshur County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Gilmer High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Tyler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony High School at Newton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
