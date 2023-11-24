The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UTSA Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners have shot at a 40% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks have averaged.
  • The Roadrunners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 144th.
  • The Roadrunners' 77.4 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 64 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • UTSA is 2-2 when it scores more than 64 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UTSA scored more points at home (70 per game) than on the road (68.2) last season.
  • The Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, UTSA drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (34.1%) than at home (32.9%).

UTSA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Lamar L 90-82 Montagne Center
11/17/2023 @ Texas State L 72-62 Strahan Arena
11/20/2023 @ Houston Christian W 89-87 Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Jacksonville State - UTSA Convocation Center
11/25/2023 Incarnate Word - UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Lamar - UTSA Convocation Center

