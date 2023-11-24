The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-4) will try to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners have shot at a 40% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks have averaged.

The Roadrunners are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 144th.

The Roadrunners' 77.4 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 64 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

UTSA is 2-2 when it scores more than 64 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA scored more points at home (70 per game) than on the road (68.2) last season.

The Roadrunners allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.5 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UTSA drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (34.1%) than at home (32.9%).

