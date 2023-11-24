Which team is going to emerge victorious on Friday, November 24, when the Tulane Green Wave and UTSA Roadrunners go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Green Wave. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UTSA vs. Tulane Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulane (-3.5) Toss Up (52) Tulane 29, UTSA 23

Week 13 AAC Predictions

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Roadrunners have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Roadrunners have a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.

UTSA has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-1).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Roadrunners' 11 games with a set total.

The average point total for UTSA this season is seven points higher than this game's over/under.

Tulane Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Green Wave a 64.9% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Green Wave are 4-6-0 this season.

In games this season when favored by 3.5 points or more, Tulane are 4-5 against the spread.

Two Green Wave games (out of 10) have hit the over this year.

The average total for Tulane games this season has been 53.8, 1.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Roadrunners vs. Green Wave 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulane 27.8 18.5 31.2 22.3 23.8 14 UTSA 33.1 24.3 35.7 22 30 27

