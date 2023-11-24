AAC foes meet when the No. 18 Tulane Green Wave (10-1) and the UTSA Roadrunners (8-3) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Yulman Stadium.

On defense, Tulane has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best by giving up just 18.5 points per game. The offense ranks 65th (27.8 points per game). UTSA ranks 36th with 429.1 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 59th with 370.8 total yards surrendered per game on defense.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

UTSA vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

UTSA vs. Tulane Key Statistics

UTSA Tulane 429.1 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.6 (64th) 370.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.9 (26th) 174.6 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.8 (67th) 254.5 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.8 (60th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (65th) 15 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (41st)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has compiled 2,308 yards on 64.8% passing while tossing 17 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 295 yards with four scores.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 127 times for 606 yards (55.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

Robert Henry has run for 519 yards across 102 attempts, scoring nine touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has totaled 75 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 964 (87.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 105 times and has nine touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has 29 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 514 yards (46.7 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin's 57 targets have resulted in 36 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 2,043 yards (185.7 ypg) on 155-of-225 passing with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 271 rushing yards on 78 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has 1,080 rushing yards on 206 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III's 599 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has collected 33 catches and seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has grabbed 36 passes while averaging 52.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

