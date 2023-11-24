Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Wilson County, Texas this week? We've got the information.
Wilson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Poth High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davenport High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
