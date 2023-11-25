Baylor vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Big 12 action features the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) facing off against the Baylor Bears (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Mountaineers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Baylor vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baylor vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-8.5)
|55.5
|-320
|+255
Baylor vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- Baylor has put together a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
Baylor 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
