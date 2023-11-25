According to our computer projections, the West Virginia Mountaineers will take down the Baylor Bears when the two teams match up at McLane Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Baylor vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (-10.5) Over (54.5) West Virginia 35, Baylor 23

Week 13 Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Bears.

The Bears have a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor is winless against the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The Bears have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Baylor this season is 0.2 points less than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

The Mountaineers' record against the spread is 6-4-0.

In games they have played as 10.5-point favorites or more, West Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

The Mountaineers have played 10 games this season and seven of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for West Virginia games this season.

Bears vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed West Virginia 31.4 27.2 34.3 18.7 27.8 37.4 Baylor 22.4 33.3 19.4 28.7 27.5 41.3

