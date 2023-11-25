Cedar Hill High School is away from home versus Tomball High School at 4:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 25.

Cedar Hill vs. Tomball Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Hightower High School at C E King High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 24

10:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24

2:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Houston at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24

6:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Baytown Christian Academy at St. Joseph Catholic School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Oakwood, TX

Oakwood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Summer Creek High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 25

2:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24

2:30 PM CT on November 24 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Willis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midlothian Heritage High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Longview High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24

7:00 PM CT on November 24 Location: Forneys, TX

Forneys, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at The Woodlands High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

