Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when Paul George (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) host Luka Doncic (third, 30.5 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW. The Clippers are 1.5-point favorites.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Mavericks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Mavericks 115

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)

Mavericks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-0.8)

Clippers (-0.8) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Clippers have been less successful against the spread than the Mavericks this year, recording an ATS record of 5-9-0, compared to the 8-7-0 record of the Mavs.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (4-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Dallas (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (28.6% of the time) than Dallas (73.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Clippers are 6-4, while the Mavericks are 1-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are the third-best squad in the league in points scored (121.5 per game) and 24th in points allowed (119.1).

On the boards, Dallas is 22nd in the NBA in rebounds (42.8 per game). It is fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (46.0 per game).

At 25.5 assists per game, the Mavericks are 18th in the league.

Dallas is the best squad in the league in turnovers per game (11.5) and 19th in turnovers forced (13.3).

The Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (16.7 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.3%).

