Derrick Jones Jr. and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Jones, in his previous game (November 22 win against the Lakers), posted six points and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Jones' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.5 7.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.2 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 13.1 13.1 PR -- 12.1 11.9



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Jones has made 3.1 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Jones' opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.7.

The Clippers allow 109.6 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Clippers are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 44.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the league, allowing 24.9 per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 29 11 10 3 1 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.