The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) will play the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Game Information

Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)

Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. UTSA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 70.8 195th 334th 76.6 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 178th 31.8 Rebounds 28.2 340th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 6.3 288th 343rd 10.5 Assists 12.0 268th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

