The Longwood Lancers (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Lamar vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Lamar Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • This season, Lamar has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lancers sit at third.
  • The Cardinals' 86 points per game are 21 more points than the 65 the Lancers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Lamar is 3-2.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lamar scored 70.3 points per game last season, 7.1 more than it averaged on the road (63.2).
  • At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than they allowed away (76.2).
  • Lamar made more 3-pointers at home (6 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.7%) than on the road (32%).

Lamar Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 UTSA W 90-82 Montagne Center
11/18/2023 @ Pacific L 77-76 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/24/2023 Bethune-Cookman W 83-65 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

