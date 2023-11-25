Two of the nation's stingiest run defenses battle when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) bring college football's 12th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5), who have the No. 22 unit, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisville has put together a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Kentucky has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Louisville & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000 Kentucky To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

