Louisville vs. Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Two of the nation's stingiest run defenses battle when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) bring college football's 12th-ranked run D into a contest with the Kentucky Wildcats (6-5), who have the No. 22 unit, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Cardinals are 7-point favorites. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7)
|50.5
|-275
|+225
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-6.5)
|50.5
|-260
|+210
Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Louisville has put together a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Kentucky has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Louisville & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
