Mavericks vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the league's best scorers match up when Luka Doncic (third, 30.5 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) visit Paul George (14th, 25.4 PPG) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|237.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points in 11 of 15 games this season.
- Dallas' outings this year have an average point total of 240.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mavericks' ATS record is 8-7-0 this season.
- This season, Dallas has won nine out of the 12 games, or 75%, in which it has been favored.
- Dallas has a record of 6-2 when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|11
|73.3%
|121.5
|234.1
|119.1
|228.7
|234.0
|Clippers
|3
|21.4%
|112.6
|234.1
|109.6
|228.7
|226.8
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Mavericks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Dallas has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-3-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).
- The 121.5 points per game the Mavericks score are 11.9 more points than the Clippers allow (109.6).
- When Dallas totals more than 109.6 points, it is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|8-7
|4-4
|11-4
|Clippers
|5-9
|1-1
|4-10
Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Clippers
|121.5
|112.6
|3
|17
|7-7
|3-2
|9-5
|3-2
|119.1
|109.6
|24
|8
|4-0
|5-7
|4-0
|6-6
