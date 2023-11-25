How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Two of the league's best scorers face off when Luka Doncic (third, 30.5 points per game) and the Dallas Mavericks (10-5) visit Paul George (14th, 25.4) and the Los Angeles Clippers (6-8) on November 25, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Clippers Prediction
|Mavericks vs Clippers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Clippers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Clippers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Clippers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Dallas has a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.
- The Mavericks average 121.5 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 109.6 the Clippers allow.
- When Dallas puts up more than 109.6 points, it is 9-5.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Mavericks are averaging 1.9 more points per game (122.7) than they are in road games (120.8).
- At home, Dallas is surrendering 2.9 more points per game (120.8) than in road games (117.9).
- The Mavericks are making 16.2 threes per game, which is 0.8 fewer than they're averaging away from home (17.0). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.9% at home and 37.3% away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Dereck Lively
|Out
|Back
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.