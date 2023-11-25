The NBA's six-game lineup today is not one to miss. The contests include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers hit the road the Thunder on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-PH

BSOK and NBCS-PH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 11-4

11-4 PHI Record: 10-5

10-5 OKC Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.2 Opp. PPG (ninth)

119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.2 Opp. PPG (ninth) PHI Stats: 118.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.9 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -1.5

PHI -1.5 PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 OKC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 230.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Miami Heat

The Heat hit the road the Nets on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSSUN

YES and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 6-8

6-8 MIA Record: 10-6

10-6 BKN Stats: 115.4 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (21st)

115.4 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (21st) MIA Stats: 110.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (22.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Mikal Bridges (22.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -3.5

BKN -3.5 BKN Odds to Win: -160

-160 MIA Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 218.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks travel to face the Wizards on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 2-13

2-13 ATL Record: 7-7

7-7 WAS Stats: 116.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.3 Opp. PPG (29th)

116.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.3 Opp. PPG (29th) ATL Stats: 124.1 PPG (second in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.3 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 10.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -7.5

ATL -7.5 ATL Odds to Win: -350

-350 WAS Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 248.5 points

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers hit the road the Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and SportsNet LA

BSOH and SportsNet LA Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 8-7

8-7 LAL Record: 9-7

9-7 CLE Stats: 110.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (13th)

110.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (13th) LAL Stats: 112.4 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Evan Mobley (16.5 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.1 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (21.5 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -4.5

CLE -4.5 CLE Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 225.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Utah Jazz face the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans look to pull of an away win at the Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 4-11

4-11 NO Record: 8-7

8-7 UTA Stats: 114.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (26th)

114.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 122.5 Opp. PPG (26th) NO Stats: 113.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.1 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.1 APG) NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (13.5 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -1.5

NO -1.5 NO Odds to Win: -120

-120 UTA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 233.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks hit the road the Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW

NBA TV, KTLA, and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 6-7

6-7 DAL Record: 10-5

10-5 LAC Stats: 113.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)

113.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (eighth) DAL Stats: 121.5 PPG (third in NBA), 119.1 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (24.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Paul George (24.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.7 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (30.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -1.5

DAL -1.5 DAL Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAC Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 237.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.