There is an exciting high school game -- Prosper High School vs. North Crowley High School -- in Frisco, TX on Saturday, November 25, starting at 1:00 PM CT.

North Crowley vs. Prosper Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Frisco High School at Wichita Falls High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mineral Wells, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Celina High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Texas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Longview , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Anna High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Allen High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Richland High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Birdville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Colleyville Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

