North Texas vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The North Texas Mean Green (4-7), with college football's 14th-ranked pass offense, meet the UAB Blazers (4-7) and their 17th-ranked air attack on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Mean Green are 3-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 73.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
North Texas vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-3)
|73.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|North Texas (-3.5)
|74.5
|-166
|+138
North Texas vs. UAB Betting Trends
- North Texas has put together a 6-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- UAB is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Blazers are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
