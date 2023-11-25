Which team is on top of the Pioneer League as we head into Week 13 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Drake

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

8-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: W 13-9 vs Butler

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Drake jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Butler

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

7-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 13-9 vs Drake

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Butler jerseys, shirts, and much more.

3. Davidson

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-2

7-4 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 45-14 vs Dayton

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Davidson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

8-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 105th

105th Last Game: W 16-10 vs Valparaiso

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find St. Thomas (MN) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. San Diego

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 114th

114th Last Game: W 47-20 vs Stetson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find San Diego jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. Morehead State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

4-7 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 31-27 vs Presbyterian

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Morehead State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Valparaiso

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-8 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 16-10 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Valparaiso jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Presbyterian

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

4-7 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 31-27 vs Morehead State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Presbyterian jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Marist

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-7 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Bucknell

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Marist jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Dayton

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 1-7

4-7 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: W 45-14 vs Davidson

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Dayton jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Stetson

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 1-8

3-8 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 47-20 vs San Diego

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stetson jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.