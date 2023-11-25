Rice vs. Florida Atlantic: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Rice Owls (5-6) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Rice Owls favored to win by 4 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-4)
|48.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Rice (-4.5)
|48.5
|-192
|+158
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Rice has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Rice Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
