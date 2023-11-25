The Rice Owls (3-2) play the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (2-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Rice Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls put up an average of 65.8 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 66.5 the Ladyjacks allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.5 points, Rice is 3-1.
  • SFA's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Ladyjacks record 21.2 more points per game (81.8) than the Owls give up (60.6).
  • SFA has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.
  • When Rice allows fewer than 81.8 points, it is 3-2.
  • The Ladyjacks shoot 41.7% from the field, 3.9% higher than the Owls allow defensively.

Rice Leaders

  • Malia Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Destiny Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Dominique Ennis: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 6.6 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Maya Bokunewicz: 9.2 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Rice Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ TCU L 67-42 Schollmaier Arena
11/16/2023 Georgia Tech L 78-75 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 73-62 Tudor Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 Texas Southern - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center

