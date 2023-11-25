The UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) go up against the Sam Houston Bearkats (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It starts at 5:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. UTSA Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners average 7.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than the Bearkats give up (69).

The Bearkats record 73.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 62.6 the Roadrunners give up.

Sam Houston has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.6 points.

UTSA is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

This year the Bearkats are shooting 37.7% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Roadrunners give up.

The Roadrunners shoot 39.2% from the field, just 2.2 lower than the Bearkats allow.

Sam Houston Schedule