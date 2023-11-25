The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5), with the 22nd-ranked scoring defense in the country, will visit the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Bobcats are 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Texas State matchup in this article.

Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • City: San Marcos, Texas
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Texas State Moneyline
BetMGM South Alabama (-5.5) 58.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel South Alabama (-5.5) 58.5 -225 +184 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Texas State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

  • Texas State has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • South Alabama is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

