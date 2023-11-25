The South Alabama Jaguars (6-5) and the 22nd-ranked scoring defense will visit the Texas State Bobcats (6-5) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Bobcats are 5.5-point underdogs. The contest has a 58.5-point over/under.

South Alabama ranks 50th in points scored this season (29.7 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 19.2 points allowed per game. Texas State's offense has been thriving, piling up 462.1 total yards per game (13th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 104th by giving up 408.7 total yards per game.

Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

South Alabama vs Texas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -5.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Texas State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bobcats are accumulating 435.3 yards per game (-17-worst in college football) and allowing 403 (93rd), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Bobcats are 62nd in college football in points scored for the past three games (33 per game) and -120-worst in points conceded (44).

In the air, during the past three games, Texas State has gained an average of 249.3 yards (78th in the country), and given up 183.3 (84th).

In their past three games, the Bobcats have run for 186 yards per game (67th in college football), and allowed 219.7 on the ground (-102-worst).

The Bobcats have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their past three games.

Texas State has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Texas State games have gone over the point total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

Texas State has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley leads Texas State with 2,820 yards on 245-of-357 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 176 times for 1,112 yards (101.1 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Donerio Davenport has run for 426 yards across 85 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 847 receiving yards on 71 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Ashtyn Hawkins has 47 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 688 yards (62.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kole Wilson's 78 targets have resulted in 55 catches for 595 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ben Bell has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has 11 TFL and 40 tackles.

So far Brian Holloway leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 70 tackles, eight TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season.

