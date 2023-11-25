The Texas Longhorns (6-0) look to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (5-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
Texas vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls put up an average of 61.9 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 46.8 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
  • South Florida has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 46.8 points.
  • Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.
  • The Longhorns score 34.4 more points per game (91.0) than the Bulls give up (56.6).
  • When Texas puts up more than 56.6 points, it is 6-0.
  • When South Florida gives up fewer than 91.0 points, it is 5-2.
  • The Longhorns are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (34.2%).

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG%
  • Amina Muhammad: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Khadija Faye: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.3 FG%

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Louisiana Tech W 96-44 Moody Center
11/23/2023 Arizona State W 84-42 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Florida - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Oral Roberts - Moody Center
12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center

