The Texas Longhorns (6-0) look to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (5-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bulls put up an average of 61.9 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 46.8 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

South Florida has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 46.8 points.

Texas is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.9 points.

The Longhorns score 34.4 more points per game (91.0) than the Bulls give up (56.6).

When Texas puts up more than 56.6 points, it is 6-0.

When South Florida gives up fewer than 91.0 points, it is 5-2.

The Longhorns are making 50.1% of their shots from the field, 15.9% higher than the Bulls concede to opponents (34.2%).

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

11.5 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 68.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG%

10.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 65.7 FG% Madison Booker: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Khadija Faye: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule