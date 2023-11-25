Tim Hardaway Jr. plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 104-101 win over the Lakers, Hardaway totaled seven points.

In this article we will look at Hardaway's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.5 17.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.2 Assists -- 1.8 1.8 PRA -- 22.8 22.2 PR -- 21 20.4 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Hardaway's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Clippers

Hardaway has taken 13.7 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 15.0% and 13.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 8.9 threes per game, or 20.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hardaway's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.7.

On defense, the Clippers have conceded 109.6 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 17th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers allow 24.9 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 27 17 3 3 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.